One person killed in two-vehicle crash at 59th and Noland Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. at 59th and Noland Road.

Police tell FOX4 one adult was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released.

KCPD is also investigating a separate three-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 40 and Brentwood Ave. that claimed the life of one person and injured two others.

The cause of both crashes remain under investigation at this time.