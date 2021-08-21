Teenager killed in shooting near 36th and Agnes Avenue, Kansas City police investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are on the scene of a shooting Saturday night that has left a young girl dead.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. near East 36th Street and Agnes Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they located a shooting victim, reported to be a boy in his teens, on the front porch of a home. Hee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police said the shooting happened in front of the home.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and remain on the scene investigating.

This is the 99th homicide for Kansas City, Missouri in 2021.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

