KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday near Swope Parkway after finding a man dead.

Police said the man was found unresponsive in the front yard of a home near E. 56th Street and Swope Parkway. Medics declared the man deceased.

Officials said it appears he was suffering from an unknown injury, but police don’t know what caused that injury right now. The medical examiner will have to determine a cause of death, but the case is being investigated as a homicide.

KCPD has not released any information about the victim or possible suspects.

This is the 152nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to KCPD statistics. At this point last year, the city had recorded 136 homicides; 2021 was the second-worst year for homicides at 157.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest in a homicide could result in a $25,000 reward.

