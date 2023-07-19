LENEXA, Kan. — A deadly crash has closed the southbound lanes of Kansas Highway 7 just before Kansas Highway 10 in Lenexa.

The crash was reported just before 4:50 p.m. involving two vehicles.

Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 that one person was killed and another was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The southbound lanes of K-7 are closed past Prairie Star Parkway at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use another route.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.