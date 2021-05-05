One person killed outside business on Blue Parkway in Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night after one person was shot and killed outside a business on Blue Parkway.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night after one person was shot and killed outside a business on Blue Parkway.

Police said the shooting happened in a shopping center in the 4200 block of Blue Parkway.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Kansas City police are also investigating two other shootings from earlier Wednesday night that left two people injured — one with critical injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries.

Those shootings happened in the area of E. 13th Street and Benton Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Police are investigating whether those two shootings are related. No suspect information has been released yet.

Anyone with information in any of these shootings is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.