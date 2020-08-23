One person killed, two seriously injured in crash at K-7 and Leavenworth Road

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Police are investigating a crash overnight that left one person dead and two others in critical condition.

KCK police responded to the crash at K-7 Highway and Leavenworth Road just before midnight Saturday.

Police said the driver of one vehicle was traveling east on Leavenworth Road when they struck another vehicle that was traveling north on K-7. The driver of the first vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the second vehicle, identified as a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were both taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.