One person rescued after vehicle lands in Brush Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department crews rescued one person from Brush Creek at E. Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and The Paseo after a vehicle was found in the water Saturday evening.

The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m.

According to Jason Spreitzer, with KCFD, crews rescued the driver of the vehicle who had been in the water for 15 minutes before being rescued.

Rescue crews responded to the call within five minutes.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

