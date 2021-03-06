One person sent to hospital with life threatening injuries following crash in East Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has life threatening injuries after they crashed into the northwest side of the Batliner Recycling building in the East Bottoms.

According to police, a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on Front Street and left the roadway just past North Olive Street.

The vehicle went through a six foot chain link fence and through the parking lot, up a small ramp and crashed into the building and scales.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle and they were removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

Moderate damage was done to the chain link fence and unknown damage to the ramp and scales, police say.

Police have not provided information on what led up to the crash.