KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is reported to have serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Police responded to the area of Broadway Boulevard and Linwood Boulevard just after 8:30 p.m. after a person on the street was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the person hit was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is speaking with police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

