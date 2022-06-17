LAWRENCE, Kan. — A two-vehicle crash has left at least one person seriously injured Friday night in Douglas County, Kansas.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. near North 251 and East 851 Diagonal Roads, just southwest of Clinton Lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports at least one person has suffered serious injuries and deputies and medics are still on the scene.

Four people total were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

