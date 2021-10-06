One person seriously injured in shooting in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been shot Wednesday night in south Kansas City, police say.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near 85th Street and Euclid Avenue.

One person suffered serious injuries, and medics took the victim to a local hospital.

Details about what led up to the shooting and any information about the suspect have not been released yet. FOX4 will update this story as we confirm more.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.