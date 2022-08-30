ROELAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Roeland Park that sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened Monday night at 47th and Delmar, near the Johnson/Wyandotte county line.

Roeland Park police said it appears the suspect and victim knew each other, but officials are still investigating. At this time, the victim is not being cooperative with law enforcement.

The Roeland Park Police Department said the victim remains in the hospital but is expected to recover.

Officials did not release any further information.

