One person shot, killed at 12th and Brooklyn in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are now investigating their second homicide in less than an hour Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m. officers were called to the area of 12th Street and Brooklyn for a reported shooting, a KCPD spokesperson said.

When officers arrived they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Details of what led up to the shooting are also not immediately available. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.

Less than an hour before, KCPD said someone drove a teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the Children’s Mercy Broadway Clinics where the teen was pronounced dead.

Police said, at this time, they don’t know where the original shooting took place or any other circumstances surrounding that shooting.

Anyone with information on either deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.