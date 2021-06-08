Juvenile shot, killed at Sycamore Park in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a second homicide Tuesday, this time at a park in south Kansas City.

Police say a juvenile has been shot and killed at Sycamore Park near East 109th Street and Sycamore Terrace in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.

Police did not provide a specific age or any other identifying information about the victim.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. FOX4 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

Kansas City police are also investigating another homicide Tuesday on Independence Avenue near Bales Avenue.

Police said, based on their initial investigation, someone walked up to the victim, shot them and ran off.

The victims have not been identified in either of these homicides yet.

KCPD is also investigating a double shooting at 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue.

At about 2 p.m., officers received calls of a shooting in that area. When they arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries and one person with non-life-threatening injuries to the leg.

Anyone with information in any of these shootings is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.