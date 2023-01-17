KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Tuesday evening after one person was shot and killed.

The shooting happened near E. 42nd Street and Pittman Road, police said. Police were dispatched to the area just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Details of what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, and police have not released any identifying information about the victim.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information, and we’ll update this story as we learn more.

This is the fifth homicide of 2023 in Kansas City, according to FOX4’s independent tracking and KCPD statistics.