KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Sunday night after one man was shot and killed.

The deadly shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane inside an apartment unit in south Kansas City.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.