One person shot, killed inside a vehicle in Kansas City Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night near E 54th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police were called to the area at about 8:15 p.m. and found the man inside a vehicle suffering form gunshot wounds closer to E 54th Street and Wabash Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries overnight.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.