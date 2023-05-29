GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — One person was shot Monday near Interstate 70 in Grain Valley, the highway patrol says.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Grain Valley police were called around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a man waving a gun around on the westbound I-70 shoulder. The incident then turned to a shooting call.

Bell said police arrived and found one man had been shot by another man on N.W. Jefferson Street near a Grain Valley hotel.

First responders took the victim to a nearby hotel, and he is in serious but stable condition.

The suspected shooter stayed at the scene, and law enforcement have detained him for questioning. Bell said the man is being cooperative.

Grain Valley police and the highway patrol are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as we learn more.