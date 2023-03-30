INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One person was struck by an Amtrak train Thursday in Independence, officials say.

A spokesperson for Amtrak confirmed to FOX4 that just before 4:30 p.m. one person who was in the path of the train was hit near Truman Road and Hardy Avenue.

Amtrak did not have exact information on the extent of the person’s injuries, but said a fatality had not been reported.

The Amtrak train did not derail in the collision, and no passengers on the train were injured, the Amtrak spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. FOX4 is working to get more information from local law enforcement.