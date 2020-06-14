One person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting near 7th and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is reported to have life-threatening injuries following a shooting Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting near 7th and Van Brunt Blvd. around 6 a.m.
Officers found the victim laying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening. They are now listed in stable condition.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.