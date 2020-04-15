One person suffers life-threatening injuries after tow leads to chase, shooting in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after a shooting near the Raytown-Kansas City border.

Police said the incident began in Raytown as a disturbance call involving the towing of a vehicle. A spokesperson for the tow company told FOX4 they were called for a police impound tow, and officers left before the car was secured.

Police then said a chase between the two vehicles ensued. According to the tow company, the driver of the car began chasing the tow truck driver.

The chase continued into Kansas City where it ended in a shooting near E. 59th Street and Marion Avenue.

One person has life-threatening injuries, police said, though they could not confirm who. The tow company did say, however, that the tow truck driver shot at the other driver.

Police could not confirm if anyone was in custody at this time.

Police said they are just beginning their investigation and will release more information as it’s confirmed.