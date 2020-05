KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been shot in the Northland, leaving one with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday near N.E. 57th Street and N. Drury Avenue.

The other victim had non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect description and details about what led up to the shooting were not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.