One person taken into custody after altercation in Northland neighborhood turns deadly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An altercation in a Northland neighborhood ended with one person dead and one person taken into custody early Sunday morning.

Police responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a disturbance call in the 10500 block of North Walnut, just east of Highway 169.

A witness at the scene told police when they arrived that the disturbance involved two people who were in a physical altercation. One man was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified as 35-year-old Kyle Findley.

Initial investigation reveals that the people involved did know each other.

One person is in custody at this time and detectives are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in this case are asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the annonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).