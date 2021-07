One person was rescued from the Missouri River Friday, July 30, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo Courtesy: Kansas City Fire Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was rescued from the Missouri River Friday afternoon after a near drowning incident.

Emergency crews responded after a person was spotted in the river near Interstate 29 and Front Street just after 2 p.m.

The Kansas City Fire Department reports rescue crews quickly located the victim who was conscious and alert in the water.

Crews were able to get the victim aboard a rescue boat. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.

@KCMOFireDept made quick work with @kcpolice and @MSHPTrooperA. A victim was witnessed in the water from I-29 and Front St. Rescue crews quickly activated to locate the conscious and alert victim in the water. Crews got them aboard our rescue boat. Medics treated and transported. pic.twitter.com/kq5pXoKSqc — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) July 30, 2021