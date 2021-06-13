One person taken to hospital after boat catches fire at Lake of the Ozarks

ROACH, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital after a boat caught on fire at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened Saturday near a gas dock at the 17.5 mile marker.

An officer was able to attach a rope to the boat and tow it away from nearby docks and the fire department was able to put the fire out.

The highway patrol said one person was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Yesterday, Troop F was advised of a boat fire near a gas dock at the 17.5 mile mark at Lake of the Ozarks. An officer attached a tow rope to the boat and towed it away from nearby docks, where @LakeOzarkFireDi put out the fire. One subject was transported to @LakeRegional. pic.twitter.com/BliKDc6ulz — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 13, 2021