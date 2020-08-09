One person taken to hospital after early Saturday morning structure fire in Clinton

CLINTON, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a structure fire early Saturday morning in Clinton, Missouri.

Fire crews responded to the structure fire just after 12:30 a.m. on North Water Street, just north of 7 Highway.

When crews arrived on scene the residence was full of smoke and they were told someone may still be in the home.

One person was found in the residence and was taken by ambulance to a Kansas City hospital in critical condition.

Clinton Fire Department said they won’t be releasing further information until Monday.