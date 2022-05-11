KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital following a structure fire Wednesday night.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. at the River Park Townhomes near E. 39th Street and Topping Avenue.

One person was reported to have injuries and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The townhome is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

