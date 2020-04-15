One person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 near 10th and Parallel Parkway. When officers arrived on scene they found a man in his 20s, inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

No suspect has been taken into custody at this time. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.