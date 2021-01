KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One female has been taken to the hospital with second and third-degree burns to the back of her legs following a fire in a 6-unit townhome.

The status of the woman in her mid-40s is unknown.

Crews were dispatched to a general alarm around 9:23 a.m. and saw heavy fire from the building. A second alarm was also dispatched.

