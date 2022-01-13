One person with critical injuries in Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North Leslie Avenue where they found the victim outside a residence with gunshot wounds.

Police said this is an active investigation.

