One person with critical injuries in Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.
Officers were called to the 300 block of North Leslie Avenue where they found the victim outside a residence with gunshot wounds.
Police said this is an active investigation.
FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.
