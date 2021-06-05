One person with life threatening injuries after shooting in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say one person has been shot in the area of 24th Street and Spruce Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a large crowd trying to give aid to the person with apparent gunshot wounds and they were transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The victim is a young juvenile.
No additional victim information or suspect information is available at this time.
FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as details become available.