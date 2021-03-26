One person with life-threatening injuries following shooting on Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting inside a business in the 4000 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard that left one female with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. and scanner traffic indicates the shooting happened inside and police are speaking to a person of interest.

According to KCPD, it is believed that an argument at the location led to the victim being shot and being transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story and FOX4 will update the story when details become available.

