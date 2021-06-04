One person with serious injuries following a police chase on U.S. 50 highway

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — One person has serious injuries after a stolen vehicle crashed into an uninvolved vehicle in a chase on U.S. 50 Highway.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were pursuing the stolen vehicle west on U.S. 50 when it crossed the median and struck the other vehicle in the eastbound lanes near Milton Thompson Road.

The driver in the uninvolved vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

