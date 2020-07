KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police and emergency responders are at the scene of a deadly crash on Monday morning at 7th Street Trafficway and Cheyenne Avenue.

We are currently responding to a 3 car fatality crash on the 7th bridge over Kansas River – be advised the bridge is currently closed both directions between Cheyenne and Metropolitan. Drivers should avoid the area. PIO on site. Media staged at Cheyenne and 7th Street. — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) July 20, 2020

KCKPD confirms to FOX4 that a three-vehicle crash killed one, other injuries are presently unknown. The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m.

FOX4 is working to confirm more details, we have a crew on the way and will provide updates on this page and during FOX4 Morning News.