KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a crash near Westbound I-470 and Raytown Road.

Investigations revealed that a maroon Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on I-470 at a very high rate of speed.

Just West of Raytown Road, the Nissan went off the roadway to the left, striking the center concrete “jersey” barriers.

The Nissan then traveled across all the lanes of Westbound I-470 and into a located on the north side of the highway.

The vehicle struck an earthen embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn several times, and ejecting the driver from the vehicle. They were the sole occupant in the vehicle.

They were transported to the hospital in critical condition, and they are currently in stable condition.

Investigations, including suspected impairment, are ongoing.

Westbound I-470 was completely closed to all traffic at Raytown Road for two and a half hours. The highway has been reopened.