KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. officers were called to 100 S. 20th St. in regard to a hit-and-run.

Upon arrival, officers realized a pedestrian had been struck. They were taken to the hospital with serious, and potential life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near the National Guard Armory in Kansas City, Kansas.

FOX4 will keep you updated on this incident as more details come along.