KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in serious condition after an overnight single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

Investigators said a black Honda 125cc motorcycle was traveling eastbound on independence Avenue around 1:30 a.m when the driver lost control and went off the roadway to the right and struck the curb.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

