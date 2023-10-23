LIBERTY, Mo. — One person was arrested and another was seriously injured after a police chase ended with a vehicle crashed into a house in Liberty.

Liberty police said around 10:55 p.m. Sunday, they learned that Sugar Creek police were involved in a chase coming into Liberty.

Shortly after, the suspect in the chase crashed into a house and ran from the scene.

Liberty police said officers quickly located the suspect, chasing after the person before taking them into custody. Officials did not release what originally started the chase in Sugar Creek.

One person inside the home suffered serious injuries, police said, and first responders took them to a local hospital.

The suspect in the chase is still in custody as of Monday, police said.