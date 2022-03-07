KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was seriously injured following a head-on crash early Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 435, just north of Kansas Highway 5, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said the driver of one vehicle was heading north on I-435 and another was traveling north. The driver heading north lost control on an ice covered bridge, struck a guardrail and went into the southbound lanes and struck the other vehicle head on.

The driver of the vehicle that lost control was reported to have possible injuries, complaining of pain.

The driver of the vehicle struck, a 51-year-old man from Weston, Missouri, was reported to have serious injuries and taken to the University of Kansas Health System. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to KHP.

The crash remains under investigation.