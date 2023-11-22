KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are at the scene of a shooting on Wednesday where dispatchers tell FOX4 someone was shot at Rally House in the Shops at Boardwalk.

Police tell FOX4 the victim was a store employee who should recover from their injuries, the call went out just before 12:30 p.m. The Shops at Boardwalk are at the intersection of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue, near the 152 Highway, Interstate 29 interchange.

Police added that they took someone into custody in connection with the shooting at 152 and N. Indiana, but further details about what officers suspect they did weren’t immediately given.

KCPD adds the shooting occurred during a suspected shoplifting incident.

