One-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting again in Kansas City metro

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — For the first time since a pause in its distribution was lifted, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being offered to people in the metro area Friday.

Public health workers believe the “one-and-done” shot may soon become popular again.

The Independence Chamber of Commerce and the Independence Square Association are offering a walk-in clinic using Jackson County public health workers.

Medical providers want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine back in their arsenal because social service agencies like the Community Services League serve people who often don’t have a permanent place to live. Clinic organizers know it might be hard for a lot of folks to return for a second shot.

“We’ll have some team members over at the bus transfer station today making sure everybody knows that they can just walk across the street real quick, get a shot and safely move on,” Lynn Rose, vice president of the Community Services League, said.

Kansas also started distributing the Johnson &Johnson vaccine again this week, but the state Department of Health and Environment says it really doesn’t have many doses on hand right now.

The Independence clinic is available for anyone. There are no residency requirements anymore, and you don’t have to be a Missourian to get the immunization.