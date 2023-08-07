KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager is dead and another is in critical condition after an overnight shooting on 71 Highway.

Kansas City police were called to a shooting along northbound 71 Highway, just south of 22nd Street, just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

Once on scene, officers found a vehicle stopped on the side of the highway with two shooting victims inside.

EMS took one victim to an area hospital in critical condition. The second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victims, but describe them both as teenage boys.

Investigators say the boys were driving on the highway when shots were fired into their vehicle from an unknown vehicle.

Police have not provided any additional information about a potential suspect, or a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has more information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.