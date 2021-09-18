One transported to hospital after Overland Park House Fire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person has been transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Overland park on Saturday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Overland Park Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 8700 block of W. 88th St.

The first units on the scene reported smoke from a single story, single family home. Upon arrival, all occupants were reported out of the house and safe.

The crews managed to control the fire quickly and checked the area to make sure everyone else was safe.

The entire home has suffered moderate smoke damage, but most of the fire damage was confined to a bedroom, where the fire started.

One adult female was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, but is in good condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.