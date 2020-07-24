One victim in Independence double shooting dies from injuries, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are now investigating a homicide after one of two victims in a double shooting Thursday night died from their injuries.

Police said the incident occurred in the 18800 block of E. Wigwam Place, just southeast of Highway 24, just before 6:30 p.m.

Officers located two people shot. They were taken to area hospitals where one died. The other is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.