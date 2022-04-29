KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three weeks after an apartment fire sent 15 people to hospitals, all but one person has been released.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said only one adult remains hospitalized for injuries received during the arson at Stonegate Meadows Apartments.

Firefighters were called to the burning building just off Interstate 70 in east Kansas City around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, April 8.

Some people jumped from the second floor to escape. Firefighters rescued other residents from balconies, and even had to pull some from apartment windows to safety.

ATF investigators determined someone started the fire in the stairwell and blocked escape routes for some residents.

Agents continue to investigate the arson and say they need help finding the person or people responsible.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the arsonist or arsonists.

Anyone with information about the fire can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or 1-888-ATF-FIRE to give that information to investigators.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.