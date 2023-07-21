KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The chainsaws are still revving around parts of State Line Road as homeowners and crews cut up debris from the powerful storms that passed through one week ago.

According to an Evergy spokesperson, all power has been restored after power lines were knocked down by high winds and fallen trees. Evergy added one caveat that are some persisting issues related to damaged equipment that still need to be addressed.

It will be weeks before Evergy will audit its response to the storm, the spokesperson said.

Tree services still crowd debris drop-off spots, saying the calls won’t stop.

“Friday night I was getting calls at 1, 2, 3 o’clock in the morning. You know, the next day — calls, calls, calls. And you know, we had the bucket truck out there; we had everything out there,” said Jordan Romans, owner of Top Notch Tree Service out of Lee’s Summit.

“We’re throwing it with everything we can, and we’re still cleaning up, you know?”

Steve Engler, who lives in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood, said a giant branch fell above his roof, but because of the wind, it passed over his house.

“Completely. It didn’t hit any cars, didn’t do any other damage other than giving me something to do for two or three days to clean it up,” Engler said.

“I’ve never been in a storm before with that strong of wind in my life,” he said. “The one that’s probably in second place was what we called the microburst, and that was 25 years ago.”