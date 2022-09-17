LEAWOOD, Kan. — Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood.

Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was a woman who was in her 30s.

The driver remained on the scene after striking the victim and the incident is still under investigation.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

