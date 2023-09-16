INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One woman is dead after she was shot in Independence on Friday night.

The Independence police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. near the 2000 Block of South Harvard Ave.

IPD received a “nature unknown’ call. The caller said someone was lying on the ground and was not moving.

The victim is 39-year-old, Jennifer L. Scott, from Independence, according to Independence police.

When police arrived they found a woman dead in front of a house with a gunshot wound. Investigators are currently treating the investigation as a homicide.

If you have information on the incident, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.