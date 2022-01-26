One woman dead in shooting at apartment complex

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a shooting in an apartment in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane Tuesday night.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called to the apartment complex at about 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they heard cries for help. When they entered the apartment, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCPD did not provide any suspect information at this time.

Police are looking for witnesses as they investigate the case and ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest.