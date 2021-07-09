One woman dead in Thursday morning KCK homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigation a homicide near 1400 North 8th Street Thursday morning.

Police were called the area just before 10 a.m. on Thursday to help the KCK Fire Department and EMS on a medical call.

A female, identified as 37-year-old Ashley Jones, at a residence was in respiratory arrest from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCKPD has not released any suspect information and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.